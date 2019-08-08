Cyclist knocked down near Aberdeen roundabout

Emergency services are in attendance after a collision involving a cyclist near a major Aberdeen roundabout.

Police were called to the incident on Gallowgate, near Mounthooly roundabout, shortly after 5pm, after the cyclist was knocked down.

The Scottish Ambulance Service is also in attendance at the collision, which happened near North East Scotland College (Nescol).

No one is thought to have been seriously injured.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a cyclist being knocked down on Gallowgate close to Mounthooly roundabout.

“There are no serious injuries.”