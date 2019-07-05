Cyclist knocked down at Aberdeen roundabout

Emergency services are attending a collision involving a cyclist at an Aberdeen roundabout.

The incident is believed to have occurred at the Duthie Park roundabout.

Three police cars and an ambulance were called to the scene shortly after 7am.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The majority of the roads around the roundabout remain open, with only Riverside Drive, heading towards the city centre, partially blocked.

A police spokesman said: “The cyclist is being treated at the roadside. His injuries do not appear to be serious at this stage.

“One of the lanes is partially blocked.”