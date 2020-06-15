Cyclist injured following two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen roundabout

A male cyclist sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen roundabout this morning.

The crash involved a car and a cyclist and occurred at about 8.10am on the roundabout at Anderson Drive and Queen’s Road.

Police were called out to the incident, although there were no serious injuries.

Both the cyclist and the driver exchanged details, with traffic delayed for about half an hour.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that this incident was reported to them.