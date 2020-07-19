Cyclist hurt after crash with car on Aberdeen road

A cyclist has suffered minor injuries following a crash involving a car in Aberdeen.
Police were called to reports of a crash at Riverside Drive shortly before 2pm.
A police spokeswoman confirmed details of the incident.
She said: “There was a road traffic crash involving a car and a cyclist which happened at 1.50pm on Riverside Drive.
“It appears the cyclist has suffered minor injuries.”
