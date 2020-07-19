Show Links
News / Local

Cyclist hurt after crash with car on Aberdeen road

by David Proctor
19/07/2020, 4:31 pm
Police were called to Riverside Drive this afternoon
Police were called to Riverside Drive this afternoon

A cyclist has suffered minor injuries following a crash involving a car in Aberdeen.

Police were called to reports of a crash at Riverside Drive shortly before 2pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed details of the incident.

She said: “There was a road traffic crash involving a car and a cyclist which happened at 1.50pm on Riverside Drive.

“It appears the cyclist has suffered minor injuries.”