Cyclist dies at scene following two-car crash on A90

A cyclist has died after a crash involving two other vehicles on the A90.

Police confirmed in a statement that the 52-year-old man died at the scene, and his family have been informed.

Both ambulance and police were called to the stretch of road near Boddam at around 2.30pm.

It is understood that this is a separate incident from a two-car crash that also happened on the A90 close to the Aberdeenshire village later this afternoon.

A section of the road was closed to traffic for just under six hours, before being reopened around 8.30pm.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information that may help them investigate the incident to get in touch with them.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 2.30pm on Wednesday December 2 to a report of a crash involving two vehicles and a cyclist, on the A90 near Boddam.

“Sadly the 52-year-old cyclist died at the scene and his family have been informed.

“The road was closed for six hours to allow for collision investigation work and re-opened around 8.30pm.

“Anyone with information that can help with our enquiries into what happened is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident 1710 of Wednesday, 2 December, 2020.”