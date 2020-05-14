Cyclist, 15, hurt in collision with car at Aberdeen roundabout

A teenage cyclist was injured after being involved in a collision with a car at an Aberdeen roundabout this afternoon.

The 15-year-old boy was treated by ambulance staff at the scene of the incident at Kingswells Roundabout.

His injuries are not thought to be serious, with the collision taking place at about 2.15pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a collision involving a car and cyclist at Kingswells Roundabout, Aberdeen, around 2.15pm on Thursday, 14 May, 2020.

“The cyclist, a 15-year-old boy, was treated at the scene by the ambulance service however there were no serious injuries.”