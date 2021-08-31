Cycling superstars on the starting line for 2021 Tour of Britain

The full list for this year’s Tour of Britain has been revealed, and spectators are in for a treat.

British sporting heroes, Tokyo 2020 medallists, world champions and former stage and jersey winners will be on the starting line in Cornwall on September 5, ready to complete the tour in the north-east on September 12.

The final leg will take the 18 teams from Stonehaven to Aberdeen, and the route is expected to be lined with spectators cheering them on.

Fan favourites Mark Cavendish, who has won the most stages in modern Tour of Britain history, and reigning UCI road world champion Julian Alaphilippe will head up the Deceuninck – Quick-Step team.

But there will also be the chance to see Tokyo 2020 medallists Wout van Aert, Ethan Hayter and Rohan Dennis whiz by, along with five national road-race champions.

A total of 20 nationalities will also also be represented at the event, which was cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

What are the competitors saying?

Cavendish said: “It is always an honour to race on the home roads of the Tour of Britain.

“It has already been a special year for me and riding the Tour of Britain will be a great way to see so many of the people who have supported me throughout.”

French teammate Alaphilippe added: “I am really looking forward to racing the Tour of Britain, which will be my last in the rainbow jersey, that I have been so proud to wear for the last 12 months.

“I had a successful race in Britain the last time I was there in 2018, and I know it will be a hard-fought race this time.”

The race will push riders to the limit as the navigate some of the most ambitious UK cycling roads with the winner being crowned at the end of the event in Aberdeen.

Tour of Britain race director Mick Bennett said: “The fact that we were unable to run the Tour of Britain in 2020 was enough to raise the excitement level going into this year’s event. Yet, combined with the truly spectacular and challenging route we’ve designed, the quality of this year’s start list makes me believe that we’re about to witness one of the most exciting editions of the modern race to date.”

The stages