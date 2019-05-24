Cycling equipment donated to two north-east groups

The Scottish Transport Secretary has donated bikes and helmets to two north-east organisations.

Michael Matheson has handed over the nearly-new cycling equipment used during the AWPR Go North East Roads festival in September to Adventure Aberdeen and Live Life Aberdeenshire.

The equipment had been bought as part of last year’s event, which let people of all ages cycle a section of the road without having to take their own equipment.

The items donated include 13 bikes, 32 children’s helmets and 1,050 high-vis jackets.

Mr Matheson said: “The Go North East Festival was a tremendous success, with 14,000 people coming along to the unique two-day event.

“The feedback we received was extremely positive and the Borrow a Bike initiative in particular proved to be very popular with visitors of all ages and abilities, who took advantage of a stock of up to 200 bicycles, including electric bikes, to travel their choice of distance along a closed 4km loop of the new road.

“We were keen to show active forms of travel, such as cycling and walking, as well as thank the local community for being so patient while the extensive construction works were under way.

“It therefore gives me great pleasure to hand over a range of equipment, including bikes, to two local organisations – Adventure Aberdeen and Live Life Aberdeenshire – which are ideally placed to ensure these can be used regularly by local people across north-east communities.”

Parts of the new £725 million route were damaged following the community event – which was held near Milltimber – with workers having to clean up oil spills left on the new road and replace tarmac which was damaged beyond repair.

Adventure Aberdeen is a charitable organisation, part of Sport Aberdeen, which provides outdoor learning opportunities to city groups, while Live Life Aberdeenshire runs sport and leisure activities across the local authority area.

Sport Aberdeen’s director of healthy and active communities, Keith Gerrard, said: “The provision of this donation will be a fantastic addition to Adventure Aberdeen’s supply of cycling equipment.

“The Kingswells base is already a popular venue for the Bikeability programme and Go Mountain Bike award.

“These schemes teach and encourage children to get on their bikes and this kind donation is sure to help us encourage communities to engage in fit and active lifestyles through cycling.”