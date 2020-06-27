Cycle lane proposals unveiled for Aberdeen beach

The public is being asked to give feedback on plans to encourage cycling in the beach area of Aberdeen, as it was revealed bicycle sales have rocketed during lockdown.

The week-long consultation will look at measures including the introduction of new cycle lanes and the upgrading of existing infrastructure on Ellon Road and Beach Boulevard, to make it easier for people to ride their bike either to get to work or for leisure.

The plans are part of a £1.76 million grant which was awarded to Aberdeen City Council on 26 May from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund to carry out temporary works in our streets to help provide space to physically distance in line with government guidance.

The grant will pay for a roll out of temporary measures to allow people to walk, cycle, and queue for buses and shopping across the city while adhering to the physically distancing guidance. Measures taking place include pedestrianisation, pavement widening, temporary bike lanes, and one-way walking.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “I’m pleased that we have a week to consult the public on our plans for the beach area.

“I’d encourage people particularly those who live or work in the north of the city to take part in the questionnaire as this will help us to shape the final plans – we’ve already made changes in other projects thanks to suggestions from local people so we’d really like to hear your views.”

The Bicycle Association revealed yesterday that sales of bicycles rose by 60% in the UK in April, as people scrambled to find an alternative way to get around after use of public transport was discouraged.

Projects in Aberdeen will be aimed to rapidly expand and connect cycling infrastructure across the city to create an improved cycle network, including the beach active travel corridor which is from the city centre to Bridge of Don.

Feedback from the public is being taken into consideration to help shape these plans. Comments on these options and the proposals are invited at the city council’s website.