Cycle group launches crowdfunder to pay for Aberdeen city centre road closures

A campaign group has unveiled plans to shut several Aberdeen streets to cars and has launched a fundraiser to help pay for the closures.

Preparations are ongoing by the Aberdeen Cycle Forum for its Reclaim the Streets event on May 3 next year, where city centre streets are set to close to vehicles in a bid to encourage people to walk, cycle, scooter or rollerblade.

Union Street, Broad Street, Upperkirkgate, Schoolhill, Back Wynd, Little Belmont Street and Belmont Street would be closed as part of the two-hour event.

The Aberdeen Cycle Forum needs to raise £2,321.11 to pay for the closures, and has started a fundraiser to cover costs.

Campaign secretary Rachel Martin said: “Transport is the largest-emitting sector of greenhouse gas emissions in the UK, so it’s important to make an effort to lower pollution levels and try to create a healthier environment for people in the city.

“We also want to promote active travel in the region, which is transport that requires active use of the human body, and the biggest barrier to this is traffic because it makes cyclists feel unsafe.

“This event will give people a taste of what Aberdeen could be like with proper cycling infrastructure and a reminder of what the city was like before it became choked with cars.”

The Aberdeen Cycling Forum will also provide cycling lessons as part of the initiative.

Rachel added: “We’ve previously run cycling lessons for adults and they were really well received.

“Some of the people attending had never ridden a bike before and some people just wanted to gain confidence.

“Getting more people out of cars and on to bikes will see enormous benefits for our economy and for the NHS, as well as reducing air pollution and carbon emissions.”

For details visit the Aberdeen Cycle Forum Facebook page and to donate go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/reclaim-the-streets