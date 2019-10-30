Cyber security firm wants you to tell them why they fund your training as part of new competition

Those looking to kick-start their career in cyber security are being given the chance to take part in a special competition.

Firm The TechForce has launched a contest to find five individuals it will help support through essential qualification CompTIA Security+, which is a requirement for working in the industry.

People have until tomorrow to submit a one-minute YouTube video to the company explaining why they would benefit.

The best five will be given funding towards the cost of their exam.

Jai Aenugu, managing director at The TechForce, said: “As part of our commitment to paying it forward, we are always looking at ways in which we can support the next generation of talent coming into the IT and security industry.”

Applicants must be Scottish residents and not hold any existing certifications. Video links should be emailed to maribel@thetechforce.co.uk