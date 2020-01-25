Aberdeen security firm backs students for career training

An Aberdeen technology firm has backed five young people looking to develop a career in cyber security and announced a new partnership with a city university.

The Techforce, which specialises in cyber security solutions and consultancy, previously committed to supporting a handful of individuals achieve their CompTIA Security+ qualification. That is a requirement for people looking to begin a career in IT security.

Applicants submitted a minute-long video detailing why they’d benefit from the qualification. The five best entries were selected by judges representing The TechForce, Robert Gordon University (RGU) and Elevator.

Fiona Davidson and Navya Iyengar were crowned the best and will receive funding towards the cost of their exam, on receipt of proof of their qualification.

The Techforce has also unveiled details of a new partnership with RGU. Jai Aenugu, managing director at The TechForce, said: “We are pleased to have been able to create this pathway and help people kick-start their career in cyber security.”