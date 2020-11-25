Cutting gear used as emergency services attend three-vehicle crash on north-east road

The fire service has used cutting equipment at the scene of a three-car crash that has closed a section of a north-east road.

Police, ambulance and the fire service were called to the scene on the A947 near Whiterashes at around 7.45am.

As a result of the crash, the road is currently closed between the junction with the A920 and Newmachar.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a three-car road traffic crash on the A947. It was reported to us at 7.45am.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed between the A920 and Newmachar.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We got a call from police at 7.53am and we have three appliances on scene from Dyce, Oldmeldrum and Ellon. Cutting gear is in use.”