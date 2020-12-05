Cutting-edge equipment helps to transform lives of thousands of north-east patients

Pioneering charity-funded technology has helped to improve treatment for 1,200 patients in the north-east each year.

Friends of ANCHOR and the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund jointly backed the purchase of state-of-the-art software and a high-end computer server costing £54,050 to help transform advanced radiotherapy treatments carried out at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The upgraded software, called ProSoma Core, is being used by a team of clinical professionals led by Dr John McLellan, head of radiotherapy physics at ARI.

It will allow for faster treatment planning and more accuracy, improving the experience for patients.

Dr McLellan said: There’s a huge amount of computer work involved to determine where the beams of radiation should be positioned for patients who require complex radiotherapy treatment for their cancer. A single plan for one patient could take eight hours to create and relies on some significant computing power.

“ProSoma Core uses a sophisticated computer algorithm to create a ‘map’ of the radiation intensity that will be delivered throughout an individual patient’s body, as part of the planning process for their complex radiotherapy treatment.

“This information is essential for the optimal design of their individualised treatment and for independent verification of the radiation dose required. In short, it allows us to accurately target the treatment to certain areas of tumour for maximum effect, while protecting surrounding healthy tissue from radiation damage.”

It is now used in every case of advanced radiotherapy treated at ARI- about 1,200 patients a year.

It also has the potential to benefit a simpler method of radiotherapy used for patients under palliative care, which is expected to be put into use in the coming months – benefiting 500 further patients a year.

Dr McLellan added: “A key element in the palliative planning process is speed. We want to get these patients onto treatment quickly so that they can benefit from its effects as soon as possible.”

The tool will also be used to expand the use of a new type of treatment called Stereotactic Ablative Body Radiotherapy (SABR) used on patients who require abdominal and spinal therapy for limited metastatic disease.

It is not the first time the department has benefitted from substantial technological funding, after the previous version of the ProSoma software was funded by Friends of ANCHOR in 2006.

The charity also funded a film dosimetry system that was an important tool in the implementation of SABR for long tumours.

Friends of ANCHOR chairman Jim Milne added: “The radiotherapy department in Aberdeen is constantly leading the way in new technology that will bring significant benefit to the patients and the teams treating them.

“We’re very pleased to have been able to further support the radiotherapy physics department and the existing ProSoma service with this upgrade, which is evidence of our ongoing commitment to help provide the best possible care.”