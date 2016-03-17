by Jennifer McKiernanpolitical reporter,

Cuts to oil and gas tax ‘step in right direction’

Tax breaks worth £1 billion to the North-east oil and gas industry have been announced by Chancellor George Osborne in his latest budget.

Mr Osborne said he will halve the supplementary charge from 20% to 10% and axe the 35% petroleum revenue tax (PRT) – both backdated to January this year.

Shell vice-president for upstream UK and Ireland Paul Goodfellow said the tax cuts were a step in the right direction.

For more on this story and in-depth analysis on what the budget means for the industry visit EnergyVoice.com

 

