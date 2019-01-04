EasyJet customers refunded after airline cancels Aberdeen flights

EasyJet have refunded or re-booked dozens of passengers after a customer service mix up following their decision to axe an Aberdeen flight.

The Evening Express previously revealed easyJet was axing its route between Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) and London Gatwick.

Almost 200 people posted social media messages in response to the article, criticising the budget airline for the decision.

Some challenged its explanation there had been a “reduction in demand” by claiming the flight was full most days.

Around 70 of those said they had booked with easyJet to fly on the route after February 8 – the last day of service.

Many said that, when they contacted easyJet customer services for help, staff members claimed they had no information about the route being cancelled.

However, easyJet now says the issue has been resolved and everyone booked to fly after February 8 has been given a refund or put on another route.

In an online exchange seen by the Evening Express, Aberdeen woman Elise Clark asks for a refund and is told by an easyJet customer service operator: “We don’t have any information regarding these flights.”

Mrs Clark described the response as “unbelievable”. She has now been given a refund.

Another of those caught up in the confusion was Carrie Cruickshank, who booked to fly with a group of friends from AIA to Gatwick on February 8 and back on February 11.

Ms Cruickshank, from Aberdeen, said: “When I heard the route had been cancelled, I contacted easyJet customer services and they told me the flight hadn’t been cancelled, but it had been delayed.

“EasyJet didn’t contact me – I had to contact them.”

After the Evening Express asked easyJet to look into the problem, the issue was resolved and the mum-of-one has changed her return flight to arrive in Inverness.

Another customer, Darryl Watson, booked flights for his wife and two sons from AIA to Gatwick in May.

In December he said: “Despite the Evening Express report that the route is cancelled, we have not heard anything from easyJet yet.”

Now his flights have been changed to go between Glasgow and Gatwick.

An easyJet spokesman said: “After reviewing the route, easyJet can confirm it will cease operating flights between Aberdeen and Gatwick from February 8 due to a reduction in demand.

“We concentrate our efforts on maintaining and developing routes which prove most popular with passengers.

“EasyJet will continue to operate flights from Aberdeen to Luton.”

He added an investigation had been carried out into why the firm’s customer service operators had denied the route had been stopped, and said: “All cases have now been resolved.

“Customers have been able to request refunds via our website.

“All refund requests have been processed for those passengers on cancelled flights.”