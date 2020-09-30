Customers hit out at decision to shut north-east TSB branches

People in the north-east have hit out at the decision to shut 14 TSB branches across the north-east, including six in Aberdeen.

The bank currently operates 135 branches across Scotland, with 73 of them set to be shut by the end of next year.

Customers are hitting out at the news their local branch will close, with some feeling “forced” to adapt to using only their bank cards.

One person said: “Well, that’s my branch shutting. Mind you, I’ve only been in once since the pandemic.

“Not made very welcome. Used to go every week and liked all the tellers.

“Such nice staff – very helpful. Forced into using a card these last few months. hate it really – prefer real money so can budget better.”

Another added said they couldn’t understand the decision to close the Kincorth branch, since it was “used by so many”.

She added: “They reduced the hours, so only open three days a week. and when it’s open it’s fairly busy.”

One online user said they understood the reason for closing since bank customers don’t “use them as much anymore” and it would not be feasible to “keep them open” once a month, with another saying the believed bank branches to be a “nonviable business model”.

All my nearest branches are closing this is really rubbish! Do all my personal banking with them –

Time for a change me thinks. https://t.co/BSTZklmuSA — Louise (@louise_urquhart) September 30, 2020

She added: “Sad times like, but the digital age has and will kill so much more.”

One man wrote: “No surprise really. That’s how banking is going. Online is taking over much to my chagrin.”

Meanwhile, some customers have reacted with sympathy for the staff at the branches, with one saying he felt “sorry for the staff”.