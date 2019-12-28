Customers donate to north-east food banks

More than 15,700 meals have been given to food banks and groups in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire thanks to generous Tesco shoppers.

Customers at the supermarket giant donated products and money during last month’s food collection, with all proceeds going to the Trussell Trust and FareShare.

Donations to food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network are being used to provide food parcels for people in crisis, while donations to FareShare go to charities and community groups such as homeless shelters and older people’s lunch clubs who also receive surplus food from Tesco stores.

The Trussell Trust’s chief executive Emma Revie said: “Food banks up and down the country could not do what they do without the incredible support of the public and their loyal volunteers who work tirelessly to help people when they need support the most.”