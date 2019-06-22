Culture vultures turn Aberdeen orange

A sea of orange took over the Granite City in an effort to raise vital funds for charity.

The annual Culture Crawl event, hosted by Maggie’s Aberdeen, creates a new route for people to explore some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

This year’s crawl has already beaten last year’s target of sign-ups, with more than 620 walkers on the streets in their neon shirts.

Participants could be seen walking from the Beach Leisure Centre to the Marine Operations Centre as the first of the 10 stops on the crawl.

The map guided the walkers through Footdee, Torry, Ferryhill, up to the Maggie’s Centre at Foresterhill and into the heart of the city before finishing at the Linx Ice Arena. At each venue along the way, people enjoyed various cultural performances, live music, food and drink.

Paula Cormack, centre fundraising manager for Maggie’s Aberdeen, announced at the launch last night that Aberdeen was the UK’s leading city to host the event.

She added: “The Maggie’s team are really blown away by the success of this year’s sign-ups.”

Lord Provost Barney Crockett was also present to wish all the walkers braving the wet weather good luck. He said: “It is really inspirational to see the number of people that have turned out. What a fantastic and positive event for the city.”