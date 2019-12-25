Cultural events bring in more than £30 million to Aberdeen

Cultural showcases such as NuArt and Sound Festival in Aberdeen proved to be money-spinners for the city, bringing in more than £30 million to the economy, a new report has revealed.

New figures from Aberdeen City Council highlighted the positive impact museums, libraries and musical and art events had on the city during 2018-19.

Socially and culturally, the city has seen more than 8,400 events and performances put on, which brought in audiences of 608,843.

The Investment in Culture 2018-19 Impacts report details how the council’s funding of arts organisations, groups and artists brought more than £30m to the economy through tourism.

The council granted £2.21m to outside groups and £449,000 to special events and festivals.

Councillor Marie Boulton, the council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “This report highlights the impact that council funding can have on the city’s economy and wellbeing, at a time when local authorities are rightly having to account for every penny spent.

“It shows the value that even relatively modest levels of funding can bring.

“We’re proud this investment has such a positive effect on the city, not just through our own libraries and museums but our partner organisations and projects.”

Data for the report was gathered from outside organisations and projects funded by the council as well as internal services such as libraries and museums.

Figures revealed that for every £1 spent by the local authority, it received a return of £6.86.

The employment rate proved to be high as well, creating 1,739 freelance opportunities for artists and creatives.

One of the biggest events of the year was the reopening of the Aberdeen Art Gallery following a £34.6m transformation, which brought in a big audience on opening night.

Other highlights included Scotland’s Year of Young People which saw a host of projects funded across the city.

There were also festivals such as Sound, Look Again, Granite Noir, True North, Mayfest, and Aberdeen Jazz Festival.

Internally, the council also celebrated success, with more than 850,000 library visits leading to about 132,000 loans. Venues such as the Beach Ballroom were also invested in this year.