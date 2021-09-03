Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cullen harbour repair works costing £125,000 are under way

By Lauren Robertson
03/09/2021, 3:07 pm Updated: 03/09/2021, 3:30 pm
Seawall at Cullen harbour.
Moray Council has yet again had to splash the cash on repairs of Cullen harbour.

Sections of the seawall at the harbour have fallen into disrepair and there is concrete coming loose from the structure.

The wall is being refaced and voids behind the timber piles to the south of the harbour are being infilled.

Because the wall is subject to harsh weather and sea conditions, the repairs will include breaking weakened areas apart and filling them in with a more suitable marine concrete.

Back in 2018 huge repairs were needed after oart of the harbour collapsed and left a gaping hole.

The effects of this damage are still evident and it is hoped that these works will strengthen the wall for good.

Convener of Moray Council Shona Morrison said: “This project marks significant investment of £125,000 within Cullen harbour through our capital programme of works.

“It will improve the integrity of the seawall and safeguard the structure against the elements.”

This set of works are due to be completed by November this year.

While construction is ongoing, pedestrians are advised to avoid the north pier and footpath around the harbour basin.

A diversion route and fencing are being put in place to ensure the safety of all in the area.