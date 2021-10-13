Crumbling Portsoy hotel could become homes after ‘regrettable demise’ of business

The owners of a once-popular hotel want to turn it into townhouses amid fears the building will fall into decay with no buyers willing to take it on.

The Boyne Hotel in Portsoy was a thriving spot in decades gone by when families flocked to the Scottish seaside every summer.

But the venue on North Street, a stone’s throw away from the town’s picturesque harbour, became a victim of the rise of cheap flights abroad and package holidays.

The 13-bed hotel, with a bar and restaurant, struggled on for several years but its owners have now thrown in the towel.

Planning papers lodged with Aberdeenshire Council say the Covid pandemic finally put paid to its decades of history.

Architect Nick Brown said: “In recent times, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the

hospitality sector has faced significant customer decline.

“Sadly, the hotel function is deemed no longer viable.

“The property has been up for commercial sale for several years, but there has not been any firm interest.

“Conversion is inevitable if the building is not to lie redundant and fall into a

state of disrepair.”

Boyne Hotel had bustling past

The building dates back to the late 18th century, and is part of the local conservation area.

It flourished in the late 19th and 20th centuries, with the railway line bringing crowds to Portsoy.

To cater to demand, rear extensions were added to the building and a third storey was built.

The frontage was made a Category C listed building in 1972.

However, the documents lodged with local planning chiefs this week state that there are “few original features” left inside the property due to “repeated modernisation”.

The hotel had been listed for sale, with offers of £195,000 invited.

The owners, Standard Life Trustee Co Ltd, say that turning it into three private townhouses will stop it from merely falling into disrepair while lying vacant.

The main, original building would become one home.

Meanwhile the eastern side of the rear extension and the middle section of the hotel would be separate properties.

There are to be 10 bedrooms across the three homes.

Empty hotel could create ‘negative perception’

Mr Brown insists the proposals will “preserve and enhance the character of the property and the Square”.

Certain newer parts of the building are to be demolished under the conversion plans.

The architect added: “As well as leading to general decay and deterioration, empty premises can induce a negative perception of a locality.

“The two proposed demolitions (single storey flat roof block and two storey corner lean-to) will remove two later, poorer quality additions to the property and enhance the property’s original dignity.”

