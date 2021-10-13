Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Crumbling Portsoy hotel could become homes after ‘regrettable demise’ of business

By Ben Hendry
13/10/2021, 6:00 am
The Boyne Hotel in Portsoy could be turned into three townhouses.

The owners of a once-popular hotel want to turn it into townhouses amid fears the building will fall into decay with no buyers willing to take it on.

The Boyne Hotel in Portsoy was a thriving spot in decades gone by when families flocked to the Scottish seaside every summer.

But the venue on North Street, a stone’s throw away from the town’s picturesque harbour, became a victim of the rise of cheap flights abroad and package holidays.

The 13-bed hotel, with a bar and restaurant, struggled on for several years but its owners have now thrown in the towel.

Planning papers lodged with Aberdeenshire Council say the Covid pandemic finally put paid to its decades of history.

Architect Nick Brown said: “In recent times, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the
hospitality sector has faced significant customer decline.

“Sadly, the hotel function is deemed no longer viable.

“The property has been up for commercial sale for several years, but there has not been any firm interest.

“Conversion is inevitable if the building is not to lie redundant and fall into a
state of disrepair.”

The hotel is a short walk away from attractions like Portsoy’s ancient harbour.

Boyne Hotel had bustling past

The building dates back to the late 18th century, and is part of the local conservation area.

It flourished in the late 19th and 20th centuries, with the railway line bringing crowds to Portsoy.

To cater to demand, rear extensions were added to the building and a third storey was built.

The frontage was made a Category C listed building in 1972.

The train station at Portsoy in 1914.

However, the documents lodged with local planning chiefs this week state that there are “few original features” left inside the property due to “repeated modernisation”.

The hotel had been listed for sale, with offers of £195,000 invited.

The owners, Standard Life Trustee Co Ltd, say that turning it into three private townhouses will stop it from merely falling into disrepair while lying vacant.

The main, original building would become one home.

Meanwhile the eastern side of the rear extension and the middle section of the hotel would be separate properties.

There are to be 10 bedrooms across the three homes.

Empty hotel could create ‘negative perception’

Mr Brown insists the proposals will “preserve and enhance the character of the property and the Square”.

Certain newer parts of the building are to be demolished under the conversion plans.

The architect added: “As well as leading to general decay and deterioration, empty premises can induce a negative perception of a locality.

“The two proposed demolitions (single storey flat roof block and two storey corner lean-to) will remove two later, poorer quality additions to the property and enhance the property’s original dignity.”

