Aberdeen Harbour delay leaves cruise passengers with 100-mile journey

North-east cruise passengers will have to travel more than 100 miles to board their ship this autumn.

People who had been hoping to travel on the Marco Polo from Aberdeen will have to go to Rosyth to board instead.

The change is a result of delays to the multi-million-pound expansion of Aberdeen Harbour at Nigg Bay.

Maritime bosses said they had run into “technical challenges” with the South Breakwater dredging scheme and they are hoping to finish the South Harbour next year.

The Marco Polo is one of 11 ships that will not be stopping in Aberdeen this year due to the hold-ups with the port project.

It is operated by Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) and the company has confirmed its cruise programmes have been transferred to the Fife port.

The trip leaves Scotland in September and travels around Norway before returning to the UK in early October.

Mike Hall, marketing director at CMV, apologised to passengers hit by the changes to their 2020 autumn schedule.

He said: “We appreciate that, especially for many of our customers residing in Aberdeen, Inverness and the wider north-eastern region of Scotland, this news will come as a great disappointment and so we would like to extend our sincere apologies to all our passengers for the disappointment and inconvenience caused.”

Michelle Handforth, chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “We deeply regret that the rescheduling of the Aberdeen South Harbour Project has resulted in Marco Polo’s relocation for the 2020 season.

“Compound projects of this scale can be susceptible to technical challenges, given their complexity, and as such the change in programme has been unavoidable.

“That said, we’re still making excellent progress towards realising a once-in-a-lifetime economic opportunity for Aberdeen, and we hope to welcome CMV back when the visionary South Harbour will be open for business.”

Passengers travelling from the north-east will be offered complimentary parking or coach transfers.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said: “Delivering this project was always going to be a huge challenge but it is nevertheless disappointing news to learn of a delay.”

Work on the new South Harbour began in 2017 and the £350 million expansion will accommodate larger vessels.