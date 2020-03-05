‘Cruel and callous fake cop’ steals items from Aberdeen property

An appeal has been launched after a man posing as a plain clothes police officer stole from an Aberdeen property.

Personal items were taken from the property in Devanha Terrarce.

The vulnerable homeowner allowed the man entry after he claimed to be an officer at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area, or may have dash cam or CCTV footage to contact them immediately.

Detective Sergeant William Murdoch, of Aberdeen CID, said: “This is a particularly cruel and callous crime, targeted on a vulnerable member of our community.

“I would request anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area at the time, or has private CCTV that may be able to assist with our inquiries, to get in touch immediately.

“Or if you have noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area, please let us know.”

“I would also like to inform our communities of the importance of reminding elderly or vulnerable members of their family, to check and confirm callers to their address.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3509 of March 3.

Alternatively, you can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.