Crown office investigate seven Covid deaths at care home in Milltimber

Seven Covid deaths at a care home in Milltimber, Aberdeen are being investigated by prosecutors

The procurator fiscal has received reports in connection with the deaths at Tor Na Dee care home.

They are being looked at by the Covid-19 Deaths Investigation Team, with the families being kept updated.

A Crown Office spokeswoman said: “The procurator fiscal has received reports in connection with the deaths of seven people at Tor Na Dee Care Home in Aberdeen.

“The investigation into the deaths, under the direction of the Covid-19 Deaths Investigation Team (CDIT), is ongoing and the families will be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

The Milltimber home is operated by Care UK.

It was reported last week that prosecutors were looking into Covid-related deaths in 474 care homes across the country.