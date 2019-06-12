Crown Office announces fatal accident inquiry into 2013 Super Puma Crash

A Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) has been announced for a helicopter crash off the coast of Shetland in 2013 that caused the deaths of four people.

A Super Puma carrying 16 passengers and two crew crashed into the sea on August 23, 2013 on its approach to land at Sumburgh airport.

The victims of the crash were Sarah Darnley, 45, from Elgin, Gary McCrossan, 59, from Inverness, Duncan Munro, 46, from Bishop Auckland, and George Allison, 57, from Winchester.

After a delay of nearly six years, the Crown Office has taken a decision to carry out an FAI into the incident.