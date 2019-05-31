Crowds tuck in as Taste of Grampian food festival serves up fun

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Scotland’s largest one-day food festival being staged in the north-east tomorrow.

Taste of Grampian is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a mix of celebrity chefs – including John Torode, Spencer Matthews and Gary Maclean of MasterChef fame – along with a dizzying showcase of the best food and drink in the country and promising fun for all ages.

Organisers anticipate more than 12,000 people will flood through the gates of the Thainstone Centre in Inverurie for the extravaganza which will include cooking demonstrations, drinks masterclasses and street entertainment.

Chairman of Taste of Grampian, John Gregor, said: “Taste of Grampian is food, drink and entertainment combined at its very best.

“A vast array of eats, treats, sights and sounds to suit all tastes and ages makes it one of Aberdeenshire’s most popular family events.”

MasterChef judge John will hold cookery demonstrations using fresh local produce, while Celebrity MasterChef finalist Spencer will show off his burger-making skills.

Our Taste of Grampian map allows you to find your favourite producers, makers and brands across the Thainstone event.

During the day, the Chef’s Theatre will host a number of inspiring local chefs who will demonstrate their creative cooking and share culinary tips.

The line-up includes Craig Wilson, the Kilted Chef from Eat on the Green, Ross Cochrane from The Rothesay Rooms and The Chester Hotel’s Kevin Dalgleish.

Entertainment will be provided by Colin Slessor, famed for his auctioneering skills on BBC programme The Mart, and professional chef Sandy Greig of Two Fat Laddies. They will try to wing it through a hilarious cookery duel in the afternoon to see who can produce the best dishes.

Visitors will have the chance to browse stalls offering the finest food and drink from more than 180 north-east and Scottish producers.

Children are also very much involved in Taste of Grampian, with an educational marquee teaching children about the countryside, farming and agriculture, with calves, ducks and chickens on hand.

The final round of a competition for primary schools to create a healthy packed lunch will also be held, with eight schools shortlisted. Judging by Professional MasterChef winner Gary Maclean takes place at 9am and the winners will receive their prizes from John Torode.

Car fans are also catered for at the event with the prestigious North East of Scotland Motor Show showcasing a selection of the latest models as well as classic cars and bikes.

Taste of Grampian will run from 9am to 5pm, with entry tickets costing £10.

Children under 16 go free with a paying adult.