Crowds say thank you for ‘fantastic’ New Year celebrations in Aberdeen

Thousands of enthusiastic revellers turned out to ring in the New Year on streets of Aberdeen.

Crowds flocked to Schoolhill for the celebrations, which were organised by Aberdeen City Council.

Musicians entertained party-goers from 9pm right into the stroke of midnight where people were treated to a stunning fireworks display.

Acts from across the UK took to the stage to keep people dancing throughout the night.

First to perform was Rachael Bisset and Scott Mellis who played folksy renditions of pop songs such as Ariana Grande’s smash hit No Tears Left To Cry and Fleetwood Mac’s Go Your Own Way.

They were followed by Celtic rock band Gleadhraich who got the crowd involved with their performance of Loch Lomond.

Headlining was ABBA tribute band Thank You For The Music, which proved popular with Aberdeen audiences.

The band delighted the crowds with a selection of the group’s most popular hits such as Mama Mia, Voulez-Vous, Waterloo and Thank You For The Music.

Right before the bells the tribute band played ABBA’s hit Happy New Year.

The city welcomed in the beginning of 2018 with a spectacular fireworks display that left the crowds ooh-ing and ahh-ing.

The 10-minute show was done from the roof of His Majesty’s Theatre and was designed by Inverurie-based firm Fireworx Scotland.

People also travelled in to the city from across Scotland to join in on the city’s festivities.

Holly Kade, who travelled into the city from Dundee with her family and friends, said the show was “fantastic”.

The 27-year-old added: “We came up to Aberdeen just for Hogmanay.

“The ABBA tribute was fantastic and Gleadhraich was really good too.

“They sang Mama Mia – I really enjoyed that one.

“There’s such a good sense of community and celebration.”

Pauline Beattie, 45, from Cornhill, has been to the city’s Hogmanay celebrations before and praised this year’s performances.

She added: “It was all really good and the piper at the end playing Auld Land Syne during the fireworks was a great touch.”

Lord Provost Barney Crockett hailed the event a success and said it is a “positive reflection for the city’s future”.

He said: “There was a fantastic turnout and it was great to see everybody join in on the celebrations.

“The whole year has been a really good one for the city and the city centre – to see it buzzing throughout the holiday season.

“It is a tremendous attribute to the future.”

Mr Crockett also called the newly expanded Christmas market a success and a factor to the city centre’s liveliness.

He added: “It has really moved forward this year and it has definitely attracted bigger crowds to the centre.”