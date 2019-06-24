Crowds make the most of sunny weekend to hunt down Aberdeen’s Oor Wullie sculptures

A sunny weekend brought out the crowds as young and old joined Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail in Aberdeen.

Around 200 statues of the beloved comic character have been springing up on the streets of Scotland’s main cities.

They are helping to raise vital funds to improve healthcare at children’s hospitals across the country, including the ARCHIE Foundation in the north-east.

The event is being held in partnership with Wild in Art and DC Thomson Media, publishers of the Evening Express.

One family who were taking the time to tour all the city centre Wullies was the Fongs from Cults.

Eight-year-old Kayden loved seeing Oor Wullie transformed into Dons legend Willie Miller outside the Bon Accord Centre.

His mum Binh, 42, said: “I think it brings out more into the city because they want to do this trail and find out where they all are. The weather has been so fine as well, which helps.”

Kayden and his family also hope to venture into the other Scottish cities featuring Oor Wullies until the end of August.

The trail allows visitors to “collect” each sculpture thanks to a phone app, which notes down a unique code at each location.

Another fan of the Willie Miller sculpture was nine-year-old Owen Blake, also from Cults.

He and his mum Kate were making a start to their bucket trail collection at lunchtime yesterday.

Kate, who works for Aberdeen University, said they were not allowed to collect too many statues as Owen’s younger brother, Cameron, had birthday parties and was unable to join them.

Kate added: “We just thought we would collect some today. I think we will do a few and spread it out throughout the whole summer.

“I was just explaining who Willie Miller is, because Owen is from a younger generation.

“I have seen the statue at the university, which is really beautiful. The trail is a good way to see the city and wander about.”

Friends Karen Scott, 33, and Morag Buchan, 57, also took to the streets to look for Oor Wullies.

Karen said: “We are just trying to find out where each one is.

“I grew up in Aberdeen and it is just something fun and different and it gets you out and about.

“It brings the children as well as the adults out and gives them something to enjoy.

“They are fun because they are all different.”

