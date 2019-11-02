Crowds flock to opening of revamped Aberdeen Art Gallery

Aberdeen Art Gallery officially opened its doors to the public this morning.

Hundreds of people entered the newly-revamped building for the first time

Members of the public enter the newly revamped Aberdeen Art Gallery for the first time #aberdeenartgallery pic.twitter.com/nILXA1EC98 — Adele Merson (@EEadele) November 2, 2019

The £34.6 million redevelopment involved the restoration and modernisation of the grade A-listed building with a new second level installed to increase the number of spaces for displays.

Aberdeen Art Gallery is welcoming its first visitors as the building officially opens to the public this morning. Hundreds streaming in. Must be stressed access this weekend is limited to ticket holders only (just to avoid disappointment!) pic.twitter.com/w0eA3MviKO — Adele Merson (@EEadele) November 2, 2019

Cllr Boulton said: “We have been bowled over by all of the positive comments in the preview week – but today, with the first chance for the public to visit, is what really counts. Thank you to everyone who has attended and celebrated the reopening.

“The redevelopment has transformed Aberdeen Art Gallery into a world class visitor attraction – and it has been brought to life today by the enthusiasm, excitement and joy of everyone who has been part of a special day.

“The wonderful Gallery team have seen all of their efforts rewarded with the reaction there has been, with so much positive feeling.

“The past week has been quite emotional and we’re incredibly proud of what has been delivered for the city and the region.”