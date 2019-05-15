Crowds flock to north-east transport museum for vintage car exhibition

Vintage car fans turned out for a special showcase at a north-east museum.

The How many left? event – a showcase of vehicles previously mass produced, but of which fewer than 500 now remain – took place at Grampian Transport Museum on Sunday.

One of the most notable cars among the exhibits was a 1984 Russian Moskvitch 2140. The vehicle was produced behind the Iron Curtain during the days of the Berlin Wall.

Event organiser and museum assistant curator Neil Thomson said: “Thankfully we had fine weather for this record entry of cars.

“It is amazing how many of the entries were such a common sight only a few years ago and here they are now with only a handful left.

“I am very grateful to all the entrants and visitors, and especially to the museum’s volunteers who helped run the event.

“It wouldn’t have happened without them all.”