Crowdfunding opportunities for Aberdeen businesses

Aberdeen Inspired is offering businesses a platform to gather funds from customers and supporters to be used at a later date.

As part of the Pay it Forward campaign, Crowdfunder will cover all platform and transaction fees, meaning fundraising is completely free for businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

It is hoped that the new initiative will help ease the impact on cash flow.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired said: “This is another great initiative where Aberdeen Inspired is looking to support our city centre businesses at a time when we all know it is needed most.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the national Crowdfunder organisation and encourage our businesses in the heart of the city to sign up and of course for the public to get behind it”.

Aberdeen businesses Melt, Ellees Hair Design and Aberdeen Soup have already signed up for the Pay It Forward Crowdfunder.

Businesses who may be worried about their future due to Covid-19 can set up a Crowdfunder Pay it Forward and generate advance sales of goods and services to ease the immediate pressure.

To sign up, go to aberdeeninspired.com and click on the Get Started link on the Crowdfunder article.