Crowdfunding campaign launched to help All Under One Banner organiser face court

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up to help a man accused of holding a rally without having insurance and traffic regulations in place.

Gary Kelly, 45, is said to have organised the rally for independence held in the Granite City on August 17.

The All Under One Banner (AUOB) event saw thousands of supporters marching through the centre of Aberdeen, with Union Street being transformed into a sea of saltires.

However, ahead of the rally, the local authority warned it would be seeking around £6,000 to cover the cost of traffic management as several streets had to be closed off.

Kelly appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday over the matter and was represented by defence lawyer Peter Keene.

He is facing two charges under Section 651C of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 which relates to “a person who holds a procession in public otherwise than in accordance with a condition imposed by an order”.

It is alleged Kelly failed to arrange a temporary traffic regulation order and have in place public liability insurance.

Kelly had previously pled not guilty to the charges but this was withdrawn yesterday and the case was continued without plea until next month.

AUOB has set up the crowdfunding page to help him mount a legal defence against these charges.

They aim to raise £6,000 and have got £3,620 in donations so far.

The appeal organisers state: “Gary was the named organiser for the AUOB march in Aberdeen on Saturday August 17 2019.

“Some time after the march, Gary was charged with the alleged breach of two of the conditions imposed on the march by Aberdeen City Council.”

March organisers were forced to change the route at the last minute, with permission from council chiefs only being granted days beforehand.

They initially planned to march from Castlegate to Duthie Park, but were forced to rethink this because of safety considerations.

The group went back to the drawing board and scaled back the plans to plot a path from Albyn Place to Castlegate instead.

Aberdeen City Council declined to comment on the case. AUOB was approached for comment.