Crowdfunding campaign aims to buy drone to continue search for missing north-east man Ruairidh

More than £1,500 has been raised to fund a drone to help in the search for a missing north-east man.

Ruairidh Sandison has been missing from Peterhead since Saturday August 10.

A massive search was launched in the town for the 24-year-old in the days after his disappearance but it has since been scaled down.

Earlier this week, Mr Sandison’s friends launched an online appeal for donations to buy a drone.

In just two hours over £1000 was raised as family and friends of the missing man thanked everyone for their support on social media – the fundraiser is now at more than double the original target.

In a statement on the gofundme page, the organisers said: “Thank you so much to everyone that has donated, we have surpassed our goal of £750 within 2 hours.

“The support we have received from everyone over the past month has been overwhelming and it is greatly appreciated by all of Ruairidh’s friends and family.”

Mr Sandison was last seen almost a month ago in the Gadle Braes area of Peterhead after a night out. He is described as 6ft tall, slim with ginger hair. He was wearing a grey jumper, yellow t-shirt, black jeans and burgundy Dr Martens boots.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 and quote reference number 2611 of August 10.