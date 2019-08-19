Video: Crowdfunding bid to restore Victorian house in Aberdeen park to its former glory

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to save an iconic Victorian building in an Aberdeen park.

The Save Westburn House Action Group is looking to raise £300,000 in 60 days as part of its bid to restore the building to its former glory.

The building sits in the middle of Westburn Park and was designed by famous architect Archibald Simpson in 1839.

It is in very poor condition and requires urgent work to save it from complete ruin, according to the group.

Funding, if successful, will be used to stop the decay and will be phase one of a £4 million regeneration project.

It is hoped the A-listed building will eventually be transformed into a heritage and education centre and hub for community facilities, with a restaurant, meeting rooms and exhibition space.

The organisation is in the process of becoming a charity called the Westburn Development Trust.

The group, which was started by Gavin Esslemont from events management firm Etiom, now has six dedicated members who are determined to save the building for future generations.

Adam Simpson, vice-chairman of the group, said: “We have developed our vision of the future of this great house based on consultation with the local community, on understanding people’s feelings about the site based on their childhood memories.

“The building is at a critical stage in its demise and there is not much time left before the building is lost forever.

“The first phase of works will see the conservation and vital refurbishment of the external envelope of the building, both internal and external repairs.

“We’ve also agreed further investment from other funds for the next phase of restoration of the building which means it will be straight to work on phase two of the work to restore and renovate.”

Part of the building would be restored as a museum celebrating the life of the building’s creator Archibald Simpson.

Adam said a survey of nearby residents highlighted that food and drink facilities, community space and activities for children came top in the list of things they’d like to see the new-look building provide.

He said: “We are working with Aberdeen City Council for a plan with the building but this could take a while to get through the planning process.

“The crowdfunder will raise funds straight away so we can get in there and save the heritage.

“There was a previous application for a nursery there but it never got off the ground,” he said.

“The community can see this building constantly deteriorating if they are walking through the park.

“We want to fix the issues in the house straight away, which is why we wanted to do a crowdfunder.

“The work done on the project so far has been done through volunteering, even all the architect drawings.

“The feedback we have had on Facebook has been really encouraging.

“We’ve been thanked for finally doing something with the building.”

Those seeking more information or wanting to donate to the crowdfunder can go to westburnhouse.co.uk