Crowdfunder raises more than £9,000 for Aberdeen nightclubs

More than £9,000 has been raised through a crowdfunder to save three of Aberdeen’s nightspots.

Save Our Scene was set up to benefit Unit 51, Bridge Street Social Club and Underground venues in the city centre.

They have been closed since March, and have no opening date yet, leaving owners concerned about the future prospects of reopening if no income continues to come in.

A crowdfunder was launched which has different levels of pledges, from £5 to £250.

Higher tiers also included rewards which the pledger will receive including AAA discount cards, hoodies, t-shirts, your name included on a virtual supporters wall, graphics, pin badges and more.

A total of 400 supporters backed the project, raising £9,118.

A statement posted alongside the crowdfunder said: “During the early stages of the UK’s Covid-19 pandemic we took the difficult decision, for the first time in 10 years, to close our doors.

“We did this ahead of government intervention as we thought it was the most socially responsible thing to do. Unfortunately, we find ourselves in the increasingly difficult position of getting the doors back open when the time comes.”

