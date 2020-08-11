Video: Crowd gathers after ‘stranded’ seal spotted in Aberdeen river

A seal has found itself the centre of attention in Aberdeen tonight.

The animal, which according to some witnesses is trapped, while others say it’s simply resting, was spotted near the King George VI bridge at around 6.30pm.

Since then crowds of more than 100 people have formed along the banks of the River Dee, and on the bridge itself to monitor the seal’s progress.

One eyewitness, who has been there for more than an hour, said she believed it might be stuck.

While another told of how it had ducked under the water when approached by kayakers earlier.

It’s understood a group of seals had been seen playing near Riverside House earlier today, so it’s possible one of the animals had simply swam to far upstream and become confused.

Police Scotland officers have stopped at the scene to check out the animal, but have since left. The Scottish SPCA have also been contacted.