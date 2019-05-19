Crowd dressed to kilt as record numbers sign up for Aberdeen fundraiser

With less than three weeks to go until the Aberdeen Kiltwalk the number of people signed up to take part has already surpassed last year’s total.

More than 2,500 people have registered to get involved in the June 2 charity fundraiser, which offers three treks – the Mighty Stride, Big Stroll and Wee Wander.

The 26-mile Mighty Stride starts at Potarch Green at 9am and ends at Duthie Park.

Participants heading out on the shorter 15-mile Big Stroll will walk the same route along the Deeside Way starting at Crathes Castle at 11am.

And walkers signed up to the five-mile Wee Wander will head off from the Camphill Rudolph Steiner School at Bieldside from noon, where pupils will gather to cheer on fundraisers as they set off.

Launched by Scottish businessman Sir Tom Hunter in 1998, the event is held every year in four cities across Scotland.

Participants are given the chance to raise money for the charity of their choice.

Last year walkers raised £381,749 for Aberdeen charities, which was boosted to £532,898 thanks to an additional 40% of the money donated by The Hunter Foundation.

David O’Connor, marketing co-ordinator for Kiltwalk, said there was still time to sign up.

He said: “With just under three weeks to go, there’s still time to get involved with what’s going to be the biggest ever Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk in Aberdeen.

“Last year more than 2,200 walkers took part and there are already more than 2,500 signed up to support their choice of charity at this year’s event.

“Whether it’s the full 26-mile challenge of the Mighty Stride, a team- building 15-mile Big Stroll or the five-mile Wee Wander, where under-fives walk for free, there’s a Kiltwalk for everybody.

“Everyone signed up gets their own medal, a meal at the finish line and access to all the snacks, pit stops and entertainment the Kiltwalk has to offer.

“Plus, thanks to Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation, all Kiltwalk fundraising is boosted by an additional 40%, so your choice of charity gets 140% of your fundraising.

“The Kiltwalk has gone from strength to strength each year since The Hunter Foundation relaunched the event in 2016.

“Last year was the biggest Kiltwalk ever in Aberdeen and we already have more walkers signed up to join us on June 3 than ever before.

“And even better, there’s still plenty of time to sign up in what is now guaranteed to be the biggest and best Aberdeen Kiltwalk yet. Get involved with the UK’s fastest-growing fundraising event.”

Participants can chose any charity to fundraise for with advice and sponsorship forms available from the Kiltwalk website. To register to take part, go to thekiltwalk.co.uk