Residents call for extra crossing patroller outside Aberdeen school

A councillor has joined residents in calling for an extra lollipop person on a busy street outside an Aberdeen school.

They want a volunteer to help children cross Springhill Road, near Heathryburn School, after police caught one driver travelling at 45mph in a 30mph zone in a three-day operation targeting antisocial driving.

The Evening Express joined police during the operation last week and parents voiced their approval for a lollipop person.

The kids run across the road and the older ones who are without their parents don’t look for cars.

It wouldn’t surprise me if one day someone gets knocked over the way some of these cars speed down here,” said Michelle Peterson, 42, of Mastrick.

Kirsty Spence, 24, also of Mastrick, who is a childminder, said: “One of the boys I pick up from school is aged 10 and tells me that he cannot see across the road due to all the parked cars.”

The police operation took place after Northfield/Mastrick North Councillor Jackie Dunbar asked officers to act following complaints from residents.

Police were so concerned for children’s safety during the three-day operation, they acted as a crossing patrol themselves.

Officers said one parent had volunteered to become a crossing patroller, but it was up to Aberdeen City Council to make a decision on whether one was introduced.

Cllr Dunbar said: “I agree that a lollipop person should be at the bottom of Springhill Road due to the increase of traffic since the new school was built.

“This post is currently vacant, so I have been working with officers to try to get this position filled as soon as possible.”

Cllr John Wheeler, the council’s convener of education and children’s services, said: “Our schools and other council teams work closely with the police and partners to address safety issues.”

Pc Brenda Adam said: “Irresponsible driving around schools risks lives and will absolutely not be accepted. Our officers will continue to target those who engage in this and take action. Always drive carefully in and around schools and at a speed that is within the limits.

“We will continue to focus on road safety issues and encourage anyone with concerns to report these to police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”