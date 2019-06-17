Crivvens! Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail lands in Aberdeen

Dozens of life-sized sculptures of one of Scotland’s favourite comic characters have been installed around Aberdeen.

Brightly-coloured statues of dungaree-clad scamp Oor Wullie have gone on display as part of Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail, a nationwide art campaign in aid of children’s hospital charities.

A total of 200 sculptures have been installed around Aberdeen, Dundee, Inverness, Edinburgh and Glasgow, while a further 350 miniature versions have been decorated by school pupils.

Princess Beatrice of York, who is Patron of the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, will officially launch the trail.

The purpose of the trail is to raise awareness for charities including the Archie Foundation, which works in partnership with the NHS to provide care to sick children in the north-east.

The sculptures, each of which has been individually designed by commissioned artists and sponsored by companies, will be auctioned off when the trail ends in September.

David Wood, chief executive of Archie, said: “The Archie Foundation will ensure all funds raised from this event helps local sick children and their families.

“Oor Wullie is a real mischievous character and I’m looking forward to seeing how each artist has interpreted him in their own way.

“I hope the public will show support for Oor Wullie and Archie to help raise vital funds for children.”

The trail is being held in conjunction with events company Wild in Art, as well as DC Thomson Media.

Wild in Art director Charlie Langhorne said: “Wild in Art believes passionately in the power of creativity, enabling significant funds to be raised for our charity partners as well as having major social and economic impacts.

“We also believe that Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail will make the entire population of Scotland smile, and on the back of a smile, amazing things can happen.”

DC Thomson Media executive director Ellis Watson added: “Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail is an amazing opportunity to bring Scotland together, to have fun, get active and enjoy some incredible art. And when people in Scotland come together, we all know how powerful that can be.”