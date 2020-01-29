Critics slam flat plans for Aberdeen quarry site

Members of the public have slammed controversial plans for an Aberdeen beauty spot at a public meeting.

Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council organised the event after Canadian firm Carterra submitted fresh plans for the site at Rubislaw Quarry earlier this month.

The plans would see 245 flats built on the north side of the city beauty spot.

A gym for residents, underground parking facilities and a public bistro have also been earmarked for the site.

But around 50 people who attended the meeting slammed the proposals, raising concerns about the impact of the development on the surrounding area.

And a vote taken at the event was unanimous in its opposition to the project.

Residents raised concerns about a number of issues including the visual impact of the flats as well as an increase in the amount of traffic using the roads in the area.

Fears were also raised over the environmental impact.

And there was anger from attendees who felt Carterra had not conducted an adequate public consultation on the plans.

Angusfield Avenue resident Timothy Webb, 65, said: “We are going to be flooded with cars. There are already a lot of parking issues with the offices.

“If this development is approved there could be another 1,000 people living in the area and it is only going to make the problems worse.”

He added: “Nobody wants these flats. I have not heard anybody say one positive thing about them.”

Carterra already has planning permission to build 116 flats at the site, but the plans would see the number more than doubled if they are approved.

Local resident Michelle Wilson, 34, added: “I just think it’s mad. The effect is going to be massive in so many ways.

“It’s going to have a huge impact on the infrastructure in the area. The traffic situation is bad as it is without throwing another 1,000 people in there.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Carterra previously submitted plans to build 300 homes on the land but those proposals were rejected by Aberdeen City Council having attracted nearly 400 objections from the public.

A subsequent appeal to the Scottish Government was also thrown out.

One man who attended the meeting said representatives from the firm had been “hammered” at a meeting on the previous application.

And local businessman Hugh Black, one of the owners of the quarry and a prominent campaigner against the development, called on members of the public to make their views on the plans known.

He said: “There have not been as many objections to these plans as there were to the initial ones and it is a concern that will mean it is approved.

“We need to make sure the public make their voice heard.”

Carterra declined an invitation from the community council to send a representative to the meeting to address residents’ concerns directly.

Anyone wishing to make a representation for or against the proposal should do so by the deadline of February 6.

Local councillor Martin Greig, who attended the meeting, said: “I would encourage anyone with a view to make sure they participate in the consultation.”