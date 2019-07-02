Criticism of council’s ‘quick fix’ pothole filling at north-east industrial estate

Repairs to potholes at a north-east industrial estate have been carried out, but there are calls for a permanent solution.

The work at the Balmacassie Industrial Estate, near the recycling centre in Ellon, was done by Aberdeenshire Council.

It is in the process of adopting the road and made temporary repairs.

But area councillor Gillian Owen said the job was a “quick fix” and more needed done.

Cllr Owen said: “I am delighted at last that action has been taken.

“The recycling centre will be facing its busiest period over the summer and I hope the officers will keep watch to make sure any further remedial work will be carried out quickly.

“The quick-fix repairs are not the solution.”

Cllr Owen previously met representatives of businesses that are residents on the estate, as well as Gordon’s MP Colin Clark, to discuss its future.

She said:“I have been pressing for final surfacing works to be undertaken, particularly on the section from the Tesco roundabout to Lawrence Milne.

“The latest information I have is that new costings are being sought that will include fixing kerbstones, drains and pavements as well as the top surface.

“While I understand this is a major undertaking and the costs will be high, it is vital this is work done as soon as practicable.

“This will mean the council will not have to continue to carry out the patchwork quilt of repairs.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “We are currently in the process of formally adopting the road in question, however, the road surface must first be brought up to a certain standard.

“There is work due in the near future to do this, and in the meantime, we will carry out temporary repairs.”