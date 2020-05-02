Aberdeen charity boss hopes coronavirus will ‘bring change for good’

Bosses at a north-east charity believe the coronavirus crisis could leave a positive legacy: one day its services might no longer be needed.

Somebody Cares is helping to support people in the region who have been hardest hit by the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic through services such as its foodbank.

Earlier this week, The Evening Express told of the charity stepping in when a man was found sleeping in woodland after having lost his job.

Now Robert Smith, the charity’s operations director, hopes society becomes more caring as a result of the pandemic.

He said: “We are obviously in a really difficult situation just now and a lot of people are facing some tough times.

“The economic impact of the pandemic is going to resonate long into the future. It’s certainly going to have an impact for the rest of this year and into next year.

“People are going to continue to need help for a long time because it will take a while to get over the impact of this.

“However, we are trying to look at things positively and one thing we have seen is people becoming more charitable,” Mr Smith added.

“I want to see that continue. It would be amazing if out of this terrible situation people became better as a result.

“Who knows? It may have such a profound impact that there may not be a need for organisations like Somebody Cares.”

Mr Smith said the charity had seen an increase in demand for its services because a number of people were having to seek support for the first time.

But the organisation’s message to those who are struggling is that it is there to provide support when needed.

He said: “We are definitely seeing more people. Not only are we continuing to help all the people we normally support, there are also a lot of people who have never had to get help before coming to us for support.

“It is a difficult situation because the council is up to its eyes as well.

“The message we want to put out is that somebody cares, and that really is the case. We are called that for a reason.

“Where we can help deliver food or provide support, we are doing that,” he added.

“And if we don’t have the answers, we will do everything we can to find out.

“We are in the position of being able to direct people to the correct place if we are not able to provide them with support ourselves.”

