Crime writers lined up for Aberdeen talks to mark book week

Aberdeen City Libraries next week mark Book Week Scotland with a fabulous line-up of author talks.

The annual event, which this year runs from November 18-23, will see famous authors give free talks at Aberdeen Central Library and at Tillydrone Library.

First up is an opportunity to get on board for an evening of Train Noir with authors SJI Holliday and MJ Cross who discuss crime set on the rails on Monday from 6-7.30pm.

SJI Holliday’s Violet takes us on a trip on the Trans-Siberian Express, but one of the passengers is not who they claim to be. Meanwhile, MJ Cross begins What She Saw Last Night with a death on the Caledonian Sleeper, leading to a mystery to unravel.

On Wednesday we step back in time with Waterstones 2017 Book of the Year author SG Maclean from 6pm onwards at Aberdeen Central Library.

Delve into the past as she gives an insight into the research methods she uses when writing her highly acclaimed historical thrillers such as The Redemption of Alexander Seaton and The Seeker series.

The author is looking forward to returning to the city, saying: “My years as a student in Aberdeen were absolutely formative to what I write, and I have very happy memories of later visits to Ferryhill Library as a young mum with my children.”

The week’s events end on a futuristic note at Tillydrone Library from 2.30-4pm on Saturday November 23 with science-fiction author Helen Sedgwick.