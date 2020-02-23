Crime report shows Aberdeen is ‘one of safest places to live’

Crime rates across Aberdeen are falling, according to a new police report.

Police Scotland’s North East Division saw a “significant” fall in assaults, robberies and housebreakings.

Reports of car crime, vandalism, drunken and disorderly conduct and fire-raising also fell, according to a performance report for April 1 to September 30 last year, which will be discussed at a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s public protection committee on Wednesday.

In that time 1,381 assaults were recorded, a 12% drop on the five-year average and down also from the same period in 2018, when 1,389 were recorded.

Robberies were down on the previous year, with 38 recorded compared to 59 in 2018. Vandalism cases also saw a drop from 840 in 2018 to 804 in 2019. Reports of street drinking, drunken and disorderly conduct and fire-raising also fell.

Thefts by housebreaking fell from 246 in 2018 to 198 in 2019, and motor vehicle crime reduced from 350 to 271. Theft of motor vehicles went from 126 in 2018 to 98.

Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson said: “We have continued to see a decrease in crimes of violence and acquisitive crime, which we know through engagement are areas of particular concern for communities within the city.

“Of particular note are the significant reductions in thefts by housebreaking, robbery and common assault, supporting community feedback that Aberdeen is one of the safest cities in Scotland in which to live and work.”

Despite positive figures across the board, there have been slight rises in shoplifting thefts, with 1,069 in 2019 compared with 988 in 2018, and the number of hate crimes increased from 113 in 2018 to 124 in 2019.

He added: “A significant number of the 124 crimes reported relate to comments made to police officers and emergency services workers in the course of their duties.

“Hate crimes are isolated incidents across the city and not borne out of any long-standing underlying issues, with no particular trends identified. The detection rate has remained virtually constant and is still well above the current force average for such crime.

“We have pursued every opportunity to tackle serious and organised crime, recognising the balance between protecting vulnerable people and taking action against those intent on exploiting our local communities.”

He said the positive results outlined in this report are “testament to the effective partnerships within the city”.

Meanwhile, road crime statistics are also generally dropping in the area, with fewer mobile phone, speeding and drink/drug-driving offences recorded from April to September 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Despite this, the number of reports received about dangerous driving has increased from 34 to 51.

The number of rapes recorded has fallen from 60 to 45. However detection rates have also dropped from 58.3% to 48.9%.

The report says officers have been carrying out significant work alongside other partners in diverting young people away from destructive, disruptive behaviour while also tackling reoffending.