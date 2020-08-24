Crime detection rates increase in north-east

The crime detection rate in the north-east rose between April and June – and public confidence in policing is at a record high.

New figures released today show the number of crimes in the three-month period fell to 4,937 – down from 5,392 in the same period in 2019.

Meanwhile, the detection rate rose to more than 65%, up from 61% last year.

In its quarterly Performance Report, Police Scotland also revealed public confidence in the force rose by 20%.

North-east divisional commander Chief Superintendent George Macdonald said: “Once again, I would like to take this chance to thank the public for your support over the past few months and assure you that we are committed to building on the increased public confidence in policing.

“Police officers, staff and special constables have worked tirelessly throughout the ongoing health pandemic to help the people of Scotland who, in turn, have shown us overwhelming support.

“The first three months of 2020-21 were an unprecedented time for us all, therefore care must be taken to avoid assumptions around crime trends.

“While decreases in violent and acquisitive crime, as well as a reduction in road casualties, are all to be welcomed, this report covers a relatively short period of an extraordinary time and we must be pragmatic in our response to the current changes in certain groups.

“Context must also be applied to the significant rise in anti-social behaviour incidents reported (10,249 compared to 6,237 the same period last year), of which the majority were linked to calls from the public over suspected breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

“A significant rise in frauds was also recorded during the period in comparison to the same period last year (169 incidents to 381) which is completely unacceptable albeit sadly unsurprising.

“During the coronavirus pandemic we have seen fraudsters adapt well-known scamming techniques to take advantage of people’s fears, therefore we will continue to issue warnings in relation to scams alongside our partners and other organisations, and ask the public to remain vigilant of such activity.”

Chief Superintendent Macdonald added: “Certain aspects and demands on policing may have changed over the past few months, however the priorities of North East Division have certainly not.

“Our officers, staff and special constables will continue to help keep our communities safe, protect the most vulnerable people and play our part in supporting communities through this challenging time.”