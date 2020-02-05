Crime author Stuart MacBride to meet fans at Aberdeen book signing

Crime fiction fans will have the opportunity to get books signed by a well-known local author.

Stuart MacBride will be at the Waterstones store in Aberdeen to sign copies of the new paperback edition of All That’s Dead.

The bookseller described the thriller as another slice of “hard-edged Tartan Noir” from the Aberdeen writer.

The novel tells the fictional story of city detective Logan Macrae who investigates the mysterious disappearance of a prominent pro-Union campaigner.

It is the 12th book of the best-selling series set in Aberdeen.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The book signing will take place in the Bon Accord Centre bookstore from 12.15pm until 1.30pm.

More information can be found about events, other planned book signings, and reading groups held in the store by visiting waterstones.com