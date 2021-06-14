Show Links
News / Local

Firefighters work through the night to tackle fire at Peterhead industrial estate

By Lauren Taylor
14/06/2021, 8:46 am Updated: 14/06/2021, 9:05 am
© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen JournalsStock Fire engine
Fire crews called to a commercial property fire in Peterhead

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish a blaze at a north-east industrial estate.

Crews were called to the property in the Dales Estate in Peterhead just before 12.30am.

A fire service spokeswoman said three crews had been called to the scene, and firefighters remain there this morning.

More to follow.