Firefighters work through the night to tackle fire at Peterhead industrial estate

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish a blaze at a north-east industrial estate.
Crews were called to the property in the Dales Estate in Peterhead just before 12.30am.
A fire service spokeswoman said three crews had been called to the scene, and firefighters remain there this morning.
More to follow.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe