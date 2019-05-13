Crews tackle shed fire at north-east care home

A north-east care home was evacuated this afternoon after a fire broke out.

Five fire engines were sent to the blaze at Ythanvale Care Home in Ellon shortly after 12pm.

According to Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) “all residents and staff are safe, sound, cosy and well”.

In a statement on Facebook, AHSCP said: “The home has been evacuated due to a small fire.”

It is understood officers from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service thought the first started in a nearby shed before spreading to the care home.

A spokeswoman for the AHSCP said: “All residents from Ythanvale Care Home were evacuated as a precaution due to a small fire which was quickly dealt with by officers from Scottish Fire and Rescue.

“Residents and staff are currently safe and well at a nearby resource centre and are very much looking forward to returning home shortly, once local fire crews have given us the all clear”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received the call at 12.03pm.

“The stop message came through at 1.30pm and it understood that the fire started at a nearby shed before it spread to the care home.”

Ambulance and police were in attendance and it is understood no one needed to be rescued.

The fire has been dealt with.