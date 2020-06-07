Crews tackle blaze at north-east building

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze in a north-east building.

A total of nine appliances were sent to the scene on Clark Street, Hopeman, near Elgin, this afternoon.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 4.20pm on Sunday, June 7 to reports of a fire within a building on Clark Street, Hopeman, Elgin.

“Operations Control mobilised eight fire and one height appliance to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.

“Crews will remain in attendance for some time.”